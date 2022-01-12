Barclays Increases NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $41.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.