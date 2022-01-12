Barclays Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $185.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

