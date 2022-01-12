Barclays PLC Buys 25,561 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $97,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $681.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.60. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

