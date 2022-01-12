Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $137,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

