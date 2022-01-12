Barclays PLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $144,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

TROW stock opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

