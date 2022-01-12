Barclays PLC Has $126.53 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,158,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,128 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $126,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

