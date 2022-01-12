Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $126,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

