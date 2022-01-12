Barclays PLC Sells 477,084 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $137,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after buying an additional 3,255,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,627,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,564 shares during the last quarter.

XRT stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

