Barclays Raises Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target to $14.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

CIM stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 200.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after buying an additional 2,355,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 787.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 860,395 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

