Barclays Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

