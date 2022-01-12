Barclays Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $180.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

ADI opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.47. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

