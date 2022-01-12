Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $162.36 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,004,919 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.