BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.03

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.03 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.07). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.07), with a volume of 292,648 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £349.26 million and a P/E ratio of 23.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

