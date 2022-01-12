Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.