Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,604,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 63,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

