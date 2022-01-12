Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 274,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,314,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

