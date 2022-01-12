Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 284 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

