Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00215936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.00491846 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00081573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

