Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BELFB opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

