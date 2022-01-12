Belong Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 19th (NASDAQ:BLNGU)

Belong Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Belong Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of BLNGU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Belong Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belong Acquisition during the third quarter worth $499,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belong Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belong Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $652,000.

