Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.36

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 2668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.