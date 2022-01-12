Berenberg Bank Boosts Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.36) to GBX 1,550 ($21.04) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

LON IPX opened at GBX 1,268 ($17.21) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,361.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.05.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.18), for a total value of £267,800 ($363,512.96).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

