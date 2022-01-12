Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $88.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

BERY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. 3,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

