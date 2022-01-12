BIDR Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40.86 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $40.86 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00078600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.08 or 0.07634826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,778.23 or 0.99770617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008116 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

