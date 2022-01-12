Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.90

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.90 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 9729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.76.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.