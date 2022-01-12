Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

