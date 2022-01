BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

BigBear.ai stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

