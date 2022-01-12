BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.96

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 29260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 34.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 128,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2,271.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.