BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.01. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

