BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 59,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 612% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,376 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 965,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 722,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $11,208,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

