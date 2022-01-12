Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $343.00 at Truist

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $502.00 to $343.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.59.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.52 on Monday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

