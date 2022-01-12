Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $195.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $249.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.02.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average is $290.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.