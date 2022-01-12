Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.10 and last traded at $124.12. Approximately 4,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 598,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.59.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.49.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

