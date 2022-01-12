BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.87.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $215.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.20. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.