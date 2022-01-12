BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 4.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.00 and last traded at $221.87. 78,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,378,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.87.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.