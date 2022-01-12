BitGuild PLAT Price Reaches $0.0009 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $56,375.48 and approximately $16,905.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009567 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.