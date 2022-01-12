BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24.

