BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.77% of Rockwell Automation worth $2,652,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

