BlackRock Inc. Has $2.74 Billion Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.33% of Copart worth $2,741,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

