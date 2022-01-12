BlackRock Inc. Has $2.86 Billion Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,085,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $2,862,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.