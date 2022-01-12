BlackRock Inc. Has $3.27 Billion Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.86% of Fortinet worth $3,272,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.05.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $323.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.34 and a 200 day moving average of $308.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

