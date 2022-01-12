BlackRock Inc. Has $3.40 Billion Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $3,401,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

