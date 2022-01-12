BlackRock Inc. Purchases 144,127 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.56% of Trane Technologies worth $3,509,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,373,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,066,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

