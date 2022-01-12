BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,094 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $2,667,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.64.

Cummins stock opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day moving average is $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

