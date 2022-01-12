BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

