BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $185,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $294,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

