Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Quiet Period To End on January 12th

Blue Ocean Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Ocean Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BOCNU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

