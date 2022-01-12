Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Survey

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

This table compares Blue Sphere and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppLovin $1.45 billion 21.66 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Sphere and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 0 0 16 0 3.00

AppLovin has a consensus target price of $108.27, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.