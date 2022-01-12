boohoo group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.52) price target on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut boohoo group to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.36) to GBX 135 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 379.58 ($5.15).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 117.59 ($1.60) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,500.48).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

