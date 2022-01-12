Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $134,734.11

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00005138 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $134,734.11 and approximately $50,972.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00080528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.06 or 0.07548677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.31 or 0.99352982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

